Yankees call up Nick Ramirez, option Greg Weissert to Triple-A

The Yankee bullpen has been put under some strain lately, thanks to a few short outings from their starters. In times like these, it’s not uncommon to see the team option one of its more fungible arms in order to give the relief corps a fresh player, and today, the Yankees announced they had sent Greg Weissert to Triple-A and called up Nick Ramirez.

Ramirez will be added to the 40-man roster, taking the spot vacated last week by Colten Brewer. A 33-year-old left-hander, Ramirez signed a minor league deal with the Yankees over the winter, and has performed well for Triple-A Scranton thus far. Through eight appearances and 10.1 innings pitched, Ramirez has allowed two runs with five hits and two walks against seven strikeouts. He also has some recent big league experience, with 110.2 career innings to his name spread between 2019 through 2021. He’s struck out 99 compared to 46 walks, along with a respectable 101 ERA+

Weissert drew the short straw, having fired 39 pitches last night as part of the mop-up effort behind Jhony Brito’s latest early exit. The 28-year-old has struggled to find the zone, but has also flashed an interesting sweeper that could be a weapon at the big league level. Expect him back with the team at some point when another arm is needed.