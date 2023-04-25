Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/25/23

It’s no secret that the Yankees miss having guys like Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup. That being said, even without those guys present the rest of the lineup shouldn’t be fighting to not get shutout on a daily basis — and yet here we are. The offense has drummed up nearly nothing until at least the eighth inning in the last three games, and only in the ninth for the previous two. Add in a game where they only scored a run off of Yusei Kikuchi and company, and yeah, they’re in a bit of a freefall at the plate.

They’ll have a chance to force a meaningful rubber match for the umpteenth time already this year, but before all of that gets underway let’s dive into what we’ve got prepared for today. Marcus starts us off with a review of week four in the minors, and Andrew recaps the action from around the league last night. We’ve got a couple of pieces zeroing in on the team’s struggles, with Andrés targeting Franchy Cordero’s massive regression to the mean and Jeff highlighting Jose Trevino’s decline at framing behind the plate. Finally, Josh takes us back to this date in the 1998 season and Malachi breaks down a Jimmy Cordero at-bat in his Sequence of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, WFTC 29

Online: MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will jumpstart this offense first?

2. When does the panic button get pressed on how much the bullpen is being taxed already?