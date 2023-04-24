Podument Park Ep. 6: Tonys Only

If this past weekend of Yankees baseball seemed particularly annoying, it’s because it was annoying. We are back at it with this week’s episode of Podument Park, where we discuss a .500 week of baseball for the Bronx “In Name Only” Bombers. The team was eventually going to lose a series, and got that first one out of the way after starting 2023 with five series wins and one series tie.

Losing the weekend series against the Blue Jays wasn’t the big issue, though. The offense looking largely lifeless and problems from years past rearing its ugly head put a damper on the whole week. It’s not all bad though, as the pitching has been a rock and even the weaker spots in the rotation have looked better recently! Also discussed are Oswald Peraza getting a proper look at third base, DJ and The Tonys (Rizzo and Volpe) finding success, and Harrison Bader hopefully returning soon and what that means for Willie Calhoun’s storied Yankees tenure.

As always the pod ends with a look at Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard, and handing out of awards for this week’s Yankee and Manfred of the Week. Spoiler: Finding a Yankee of the Week was a bit of a struggle.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.