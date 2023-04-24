Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees had a solid start to the year, but they hit their first roadblock in dropping a series to the Toronto Blue Jays. That ended a streak of six straight unbeaten series, the longest anyone accomplished to start this year, and puts them slightly behind in the extremely crowded AL East race. Given the talent level of all of the teams here and the success that most of them have gotten off to, it seems like we’ll be scoreboard watching for several months straight this season.

A lot is still in the air as the Yankees race towards closing out their first month of games. Will the offense find its footing once some of their regulars return, and can it survive given the tendency for at least one or two of the starting lineup members being injured at any given time? Did Clarke Schmidt hit a turning point in his last start, and can he be counted on going forward? Will Clay Holmes figure things out, or will the bullpen shuffle closers throughout the year? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 27th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.