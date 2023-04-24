Yankees prospects: Drew Thorpe fans 10 for Hudson Valley

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 5-8 at St. Paul Saints

RF Estevan Florial 1-5, 3B, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, BB, picked off

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-3, BB, K

DH Jake Bauers 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, K — continues to rake, up to eight homers and a 1.339 OPS in 18 games

1B Billy McKinney 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, K

C Mickey Gasper 1-4

CF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

Randy Vásquez 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 6 K, HR, HBP (loss)

Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, pitch timer violation

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K — no pitching to be found today in Triple-A

Jake Bauers sends his SECOND homer of the day to straightaway center! ✈️#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ikVw3SWU10 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 23, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-3 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-1, 3 BB, K, SB — 9-for-10 in stolen bases

CF Harrison Bader 0-3 — second rehab appearance

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-0, SF, RBI

RF Jeisson Rosario 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, K — big day!

3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 2 GIDP, SB, throwing error

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, HBP, GIDP

C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, HBP

DH Eric Wagaman 0-4

SS Max Burt 1-3, HR, RBI, K, 2 SB, HBP

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, K, SB, HBP — four HBPs by Somerset today, ouch

Blas Castano 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 6 K, HR, 2 pickoffs, balk (win)

Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K — 1.04 ERA early on

Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Zac Houston 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jeisson Rosario strikes again with his second HR of the game to give us a 5-3 lead in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/SOXIHgzIjR — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 23, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 10-5 at Rome Braves

CF Spencer Jones 0-6, 4 K, fielding error — someone had to have a tough day, I suppose

SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 3B, 2 BB, K, SB

C Ben Rice 2-2, 4 BB, RBI, SB — perfect day, 1.252 OPS in 10 games

RF Anthony Garcia 2-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-6, 2B, RBI

LF Aaron Palensky 2-5, HR, RBI, 2 K, HBP, 2 SB

DH Rafael Flores 1-4, BB, 2 RBI, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-5, fielding error

2B Luis Santos 1-4, RBI, SB

Drew Thorpe 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 10 K, balk — big K day for 2022 second-rounder

Danny Watson 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

Harold Cortijo 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-12 vs. Clearwater Threshers

2B Brenny Escanio 1-4, BB, K

DH Ben Rortvedt 3-4, 2 2B, GIDP — 104+ mph exit velocity on both doubles; third rehab appearance

PR-DH Nelson Medina 0-1

RF Daury Arias 1-4, BB, RBI, K, GIDP

CF Anthony Hall 1-4, BB, RBI, K

SS Dayro Perez 0-1, K — ejected after a chippy benches-clearing incident

SS Roberto Chirinos 0-3, BB, K

C Omar Martinez 0-1, K, throwing error — so was he

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K

LF Tayler Aguilar 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-2, 2 BB, throwing error

1B Ronny Rojas 0-4

Justin Lange 1 IP, 1 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, HBP, balk (loss) — tough follow-up to promising first couple starts

Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP

Yorlin Calderon 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HBP

Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K, WP — sat 97 mph for most of outing

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Geoffrey Gilbert 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K