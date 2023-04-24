Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/24/23

As a writer, it’s important to self-critique. And I think I overuse the word “annoying” in most of my words about the Yankees. There are only a lot of synonyms to use that I try to mix in—exasperating, tedious, aggravating, etc.— but then again, nothing really captures the feeling like the word “annoying.” Even just saying the word makes you feel at least a little annoyed.

Why do I say all that? Well, because the Yankees are annoying and have been for the greater part of my experience as a fan. You can be successful and annoying at this same time, don’t you worry. I know that being a Yankees fan is better than being a fan of, say, the Reds or Rockies, because despite what some may think, it is better to be invited to the dance than not at all. But it is annoying (at best) to go to the dance 18 times in the last 22 years and get your heart stomped on 17 times. There’s still plenty of time in 2023 for the Yankees’ offense to figure itself out and not wind up heartbroken, but boy, weekends like this past one do not help.

Today on the somewhat less miffed part of the site, Jake will handle the Rivalry Roundup and will return to check in on the 1998 Yankees as well, who were back in action after being off on April 23rd. Peter will preview the three-game series in Minnesota that begins tonight, Kunj and I will have a new episode of Podument Park, and Marcus will unveil the first part of his excellent interview with pitching prospect Sean Boyle. Finally, Madison takes us home with the mailbag prompt and then it’s game time at Target Field.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Online: MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankees hitter are you most hoping to see rebound this week in Minnesota?

2. Since the Devils won Game 3, how many games will this Rangers/Devils series go? And who ya got?