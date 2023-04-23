Yankees prospects: Andrés Chaparro stays hot, Matt Krook keeps missing bats

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 11-6 at St. Paul Saints
DH Estevan Florial 1-4, BB, 2 K, CS
1B Mickey Gasper 1-5, K
CF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 2 2B BB, K
3B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, RBI, BB — up to .815 OPS
LF Jake Bauers 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, throwing error
2B Jesús Bastidas 0-3, RBI, K, SF
SS Wilmer Difo 3-4, HR RBI, K, throwing error
RF Michael Hermosillo 0-4, 3 K
Sean Boyle 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 2 HR
Shawn Semple 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, K, missed catch error (loss)
Matt Krook 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K — seven more whiffs for Krook
Matt Bowman 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Matt Krook struck out the side! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/TpwjSv9xtm— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 22, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-1 (five innings) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats — rain shortened this one and limited Somerset to just two hits
SS Trey Sweeney 0-2, 2 K
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-1, BB
RF Everson Pereira 0-2
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-2
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, 2 K
DH Brandon Lockridge 1-2, RBI
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, 1 K
C Juan Crisp 0-2, 2 K
Gray Fenter 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K (loss)
Justin Wilson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Brandon Lockridge down the line for an RBI double to cut the lead in half. pic.twitter.com/46IKDgNO5C— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 22, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 at Rome Braves
DH Spencer Jones 1-4, RBI, 2 K, SF, SB
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 3B, K
3B Caleb Durbin 1-5, RBI, K, SB — game-winning single in the tenth
CF Grant Richardson 0-4, 3 K, SB
RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, BB, 4 K
C Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB, 2 K
1B Rafael Flores 2-4, 2B, 2 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB, throwing error
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, K
Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K — no-hitter into the sixth!
Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Jack Neely 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win)
Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (save)
Another score from Alexander Vargas as @CalebDurbin14 singles on a fly ball— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 22, 2023
3-1 Renegades! pic.twitter.com/iCxjaYbfRh
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 7-6 vs. Clearwater Threshers
SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 2B, BB, fielding error
C Ben Rortvedt 0-2
RF Anthony Hall 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 K
2B Jared Serna 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI
1B Omar Martinez 0-4, 3 K
CF Nelson Medina 1-4
DH Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 3 K
LF Felix Negueis 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K
3B Robinson Chirinos 2-4, K
Sean Hermann 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Manny Ramirez 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 2 HR (win, blown save)
