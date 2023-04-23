Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Tanaka reaches a milestone

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! This week, in addition to seeing what the current Yankees squad has been up to, we’re also going to hop across the Pacific Ocean and visit an old friend that we all miss very, very, very much. Let’s get to it!

Masahiro Tanaka checks off a milestone

Starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who became a fan favorite during his seven years in the Bronx before returning to Japan after the 2020 season, has reached a big round number. This past week, Tanaka recorded his 2,500th professional strikeout, with 991 coming in pinstripes and 1,510 as a member of the Rakuten Golden Eagles.

As you’d come to expect from Tanaka, however, his social media post commemorating the event wasn’t all happy. The right-hander struggled in that outing, allowing seven earned runs on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings, striking out only three. While his team would pick him up and secure the win, Tanaka promised to do better his next time out.

Congratulations on the milestone, buddy. Hope to see you in the Bronx again soon, even if it’s just for Old-Timers’ Day.

Nestor’s fourth cleats in four starts

Another week, another start from Nestor Cortes, and at this point, we all know what that means: more custom cleats! While making his fourth start of the year, Nasty Nestor donned cleats representing his hometown, as he battled through a fierce Los Angeles lineup to secure the W.

What will Cortes break out next week? We shall see...

Some photos from Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera has quickly become a fan favorite with his high-energy plays all over the diamond and the intense and fun-loving energy he brings to the ballpark day in and day out. But as if you needed another reminder that Aaron Judge is The Captain, here is Waldo decorating his Instagram with some action shots of him celebrating alongside No. 99.

Andrés Chaparro is the Triple-A POTW

One of the best parts of social media is the fact that we get a glimpse of the true lives behind our favorite athletes, and while most major leaguers have extensive filters over their accounts to help keep their privacy (very understandably, I may add), many minor leaguers wear themselves on their sleeves quite a bit.

Andrés Chaparro fits that latter group to a T, and is somebody I highly recommend following on Twitter. His excitement is clear, as like a fan, he retweets major highlights posted by his team account (including many of his own) on a regular basis, and he always shows support for his buddies who make the majors.

Also, look at him pimp this walk. We already know he can hit the ball a long way, but this...this is what I want to see from him. Hopefully he’ll be doing it in the Bronx before long.

Proud Parents in Somerset

When Oswald Peraza got the call up after Giancarlo Stanton hit the IL, all three of the Yankees’ top shortstop prospects — Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera — were together in the Bronx. The Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, did not waste any time celebrating that fact, looking on with pride at their former players making names for themselves at the highest level.

Yankees players showcase their favorite movies

Bringing back a trend from spring training, the Yankees social media team asked the players what their favorite movies were as they entered the stadium. Gerrit Cole, being the loveable dork he is...well, just see for yourself: