Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/23/23

Despite another ugly series-opening game, here we are again, with the Yankees within reach of yet another series victory. This team has at no point really seemed like it’s hit its stride, in no small part because of the injuries that have struck the roster so far, but if they can down Toronto today, that’ll be seven straight series wins or ties to start the year. It is a Clarke Schmidt day today, with the right-hander going up against one of the AL’s best in Kevin Gausman, so the Yankee offense may need to wake up if they are to take this rubber match.

Ahead of the matinee, get caught up on last night’s AL action with Josh’s Rivalry Roundup, plus Estevão’s analysis of Gleyber Torres’ improved plate approach this year, and our newest contributor Pat Ellington’s discussion of what Anthony Volpe brings to the leadoff spot. And after the game, as always John will spin around the week in Yankee social media, which this time around features an old friend in Masahiro Tanaka.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, SNET

Online: MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many plate appearances will Oswald Peraza make this year?

2. Do the Knicks take a 3-1 lead in their first round NBA playoff series today?