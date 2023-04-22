Yankees prospects: Harrison Bader doubles in first rehab appearance

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 9-10 (11) at St. Paul Saints

LF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, 2 SB — game-tying double in ninth

3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K, throwing error — homered on first pitch

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, HR, RBI, 2 K — 427 ft., 108.2-mph exit velo on homer

CF Billy McKinney 0-5, RBI, K

DH Rodolfo Durán 0-5, K

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-5, 3 K

C José Godoy 2-4, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBI — nice night for Yankees’ likely third-stringer

RF Michael Hermosillo 0-3, BB, HBP

SS Wilmer Difo 0-5, 3 K

Mitch Spence 1.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 4 K, HR, HBP

Aaron McGarity 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K — perfect relief

D.J. Snelten 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR

Deivi García 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Nick Ramirez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — check out this movement

James Norwood 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR (loss) — gave up walk-off dinger to Kyle Garlick in the 11th

GOING, GOING, GODOY!



José Godoy sails his SECOND homer of the night 414 ft. to put SWB ahead, 9-7, in Top 11! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/TRvl8vS9Co — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 22, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, BB, 2 RBI, K — OPS watch: .859

CF Harrison Bader 1-3, 2B, RBI — first rehab appearance

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-1, K

LF Everson Pereira 1-3, BB, K, SB

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, BB, K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 3 K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-4, K

1B Eric Wagaman 0-3, BB, SB

DH Max Burt 1-2, BB, K, 2 SB

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3

Clayton Beeter 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP, WP (win) — #EffectivelyWild

Justin Maese 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K — helluva relief effort!

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K (save)

BADER FOR THE LEAD!@Yankees OF Harrison Bader's RBI double scores Trey Sweeney and gives us a 2-1 lead in the 5th. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/EhqCni5zGS — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 22, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-8 at Rome Braves

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K, GIDP — not his night

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 4 K — woof

2B Caleb Durbin 0-4, K — not his night, either

RF Grant Richardson 0-4 — not anyone’s night, really

DH Antonio Gomez 1-2, 2 BB

C Ben Rice 0-3, BB, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K, GIDP

LF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 2B — okay, Palensky was solid

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-2, BB

Zach Messinger 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HR (loss)

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR

Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 2-4 vs. Clearwater Threshers

3B Brenny Escanio 2-4, RBI, SB, CS

DH Ben Rortvedt 0-3, BB, K — first rehab appearance, he lives!

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K

RF Daury Arias 0-4, K

2B Dayro Perez 1-4, 2 K

SS Jared Serna 2-4, SB, GIDP, error on interference

LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 3 K

1B Omar Martinez 1-3, BB, K

CF Alan Mejia 1-3, 2B, 2 K

Brock Selvidge 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 WP, pickoff — eight swings and misses

Shane Gray 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR (loss)

*Matt Keating 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR

*Mason Vinyard was supposed to enter in relief of Gray but was removed after taking warm-up pitches. Keating replaced him and Vinyard never actually entered the box score.

Ben Rortvedt gets Tampa on the board with an RBI single down the line#Yankees #RepBX pic.twitter.com/pEvfQnH9ds — John Brophy (@jbrophybaseball) April 21, 2023

^ Proof of life?? (Although this was actually scored an error.)