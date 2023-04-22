Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/22/23

Does this script sound familiar? The Yankees played a tedious game in the series opener and lost in annoying fashion. That’s now five consecutive series with an L in Game 1, but the silver lining is that the team found a way to shake them off each time and recover to either win the series or tie it. Yusei Kikuchi made the lineup look pretty bad last night. They’ll get another chance today of course, but Alek Manoah is not the type of pitcher to make it go easy (despite his sluggish start to 2023). Strike hard, and let Gerrit Cole do his thing.

Today on the site, Madison will recap Friday night’s rivalry action, Marcus will discuss some overreactions that you should be careful to avoid from the first couple weeks of minor league play, Matt will see if the Yanks won yet again on this day in the great ‘98, and Esteban will break down the differences in how Yankees with sweepers pitch righties and lefties. After the matinee, Noah will delve into Anthony Volpe’s patient approach at the plate.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, SportsNet

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Name a highlight from last night unrelated to Oswaldo Cabrera. Go ahead, try!

2. Will the Rangers keep rolling at MSG tonight or do the Devils have a win in them?