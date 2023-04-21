Yankees prospects: Aaron Palensky powers through

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-5 at St. Paul Saints
CF Estevan Florial 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 K
RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-4, 3 K, fielding error — not his night after a hot streak
LF Jake Bauers 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
1B Billy McKinney 2-4, 1 2B, 1 K
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R
C Mickey Gasper 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
DH Rodolfo Durán 0-4, 3 K
Tanner Tully 2.2 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K (loss)
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H
Barrett Loswke 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
James Norwood 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Nifty double play by Jamie Westbrook! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/xj75YNDWx5— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 21, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 2-3 (10) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 BB, 2 SB
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
RF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-5, 2 K
PR Brandon Lockridge 0-0
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K
DH T.J. Rumfield 0-5, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Eric Wagaman 2-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
2B Delvin Pérez 0-1, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 3 SB — speed demon over here
Will Warren 3.1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K
Lisandro Santos 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Indigo Diaz 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K (loss)
All 8⃣ of @Yankees No. 9 prospect Will Warren's Ks from his 3.1 innings of work tonight. pic.twitter.com/nM76FMGpWF— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 20, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 10-4 at Rome Braves
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
C Antonio Gomez 2-6, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
CF Grant Richardson 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB
DH Anthony Garcia 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
LF Aaron Palensky 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Rafael Flores 4-6, 1 RBI, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 3 BB, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 1-2, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 SB
Tyrone Yulie 6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K, pickoff error (win)
Harrison Cohen 1 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
AARON PAAAALENSKY W/ THE 2- RUN HR! pic.twitter.com/cLDqZutVrv— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 20, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-6 vs. Clearwater Threshers
2B Dayro Perez 0-5, 3 K, fielding error
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
RF Anthony Hall 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB
SS Jared Serna 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K
DH Omar Martinez 2-3, 1 BB, 1 CS
LF Nelson Medina 1-4, 2 K
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB
1B Ronny Rojas 1-4
3B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
Leonardo Pestana 5 IP, 3 R, 7 H, 4 K
Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB (loss)
Alex Bustamente 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 3 BB
