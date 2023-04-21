Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/21/23

The Yankees are still rolling with an unbeaten series streak, now reaching six straight to start the year. They’re the only team left in all of baseball that can boast that, and for how good they’re playing overall they’re still in second place in a packed AL East. It’s always a competitive division and usually among, if not the best division in baseball overall, but this year looks to be the tightest race we’ve seen in a while. They’ll get a chance for some separation against the bottom half with the team that’s rolling into town next, the Blue Jays.

Today’s lineup prior to the series starts off with Andrew running through the Rivalry Roundup, followed by Matt previewing Toronto. Sam takes us back to the second-straight night with an extra-inning win for the 1998 squad, Josh has some fun examining Anthony Rizzo’s path to the all-time hit-by-pitch record, and Noah breaks down how dominant Wandy Peralta has looked despite an unlucky recent outing. Finally, I’ll be back to close things out with the latest mailbag answers.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Online: Apple TV+

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long will the unbeaten series streak last?

2. What do Domingo Germán and Gerrit Cole have in store for encores after their best starts of the season?