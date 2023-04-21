Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/21/23

Audacy | Ryan Chichester: Aaron Boone provided updates on three injured Yankees included Harrison Bader, Luis Severino, and Carlos Rodón. First, Bader is going to start his rehab assignment today at Double-A Somerset after facing live pitching from Severino, who threw a total of 20 pitches to Bader and Willie Calhoun. Severino is going to have a few more live batter sessions in Tampa before heading to a rehab assignment.

CBS Sports: As for Rodón, everything looks normal in his back, but the left-handed hurler is set to go for a CT scan. The Yankees’ newest pitcher still has yet to make an appearance in pinstripes on the mound this season, and even after he gets out of the period in which he’s not allowed to throw, there’s still a solid period of time before he can even think about getting on a major league bump.

Yankees PR: The last note on the injury front for now comes straight from the organization itself. Josh Donaldson appeared in a rehab game on Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, but after continuing to feel hamstring discomfort, he was officially recalled from the assignment. Back to the drawing board until it’s feeling better.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees announced that they signed veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun to a minor league deal on Thursday (yes, another Calhoun). The 35-year-old has bounced around the major leagues as of late, but spent most of his time with the Los Angeles Angels, registering a .321 OBP and .745 OPS in 3,733 plate appearances from 2014-2019. The 2021 and 2022 campaigns were two tough ones from a production standpoint, primarily 2022, but considering the injuries that the Yankees have had, there’s never too much depth in the outfield.

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Soichiro Minami had a love for the game of baseball since he moved to Toronto from Japan at a very young age, and his fascination with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner resulted in a desire to work in the sport. After a storied back and forth between North America and Japan, Minami wanted to be a minority owner in a MLB club, and a piece of the Yankees happened to be available. He was in the Bronx this week to watch one of the most talented baseball players we have ever had the privilege of watching—Shohei Ohtani—take on the Yankees. “Swimmy” still has the dream of being a principal owner of a team, but before that dream is realized, he’s going to help the Yankees however he can.