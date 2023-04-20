New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Nestor Cortes vs. Patrick Sandoval

After a 3-2 walk-off win last night through Aaron Judge’s heroics and Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, the Yankees have a quick turnaround today. They’ll play a matinee against the Angels to hopefully wrap up a series win, before the Blue Jays come into town tomorrow.

Torres ended the game last night, but once again, as we have come to expect it at this point, Judge was the driving force of this lineup. He was responsible for the Yankees' two runs that took the game to extras, with a first-inning two-run bomb, and his excellent defense kept it tied.

Nestor Cortes will be on the hill for the Yankees, looking for his third win of this young season. The left-hander got the short end of the stick last time out in what was his best outing in 2023. Cortes went seven full frames, allowing only a pair of runs and leaving in line for the W, only to see Clay Holmes cough up the lead to the Twins.

Patrick Sandoval will be the starter for the Angels, pitching in Yankee Stadium for the first time in his career and looking to continue a nice beginning to his campaign. After starring for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Sandoval has only allowed a pair of earned runs in 14.2 innings.

The Yankees will roll out a fairly similar lineup to the one they used the last night. The most notable differences are that Oswald Peraza is in at second base with Torres on DH duty and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is starting in center with Judge moving over to right. Willie Calhoun and Franchy Cordero both move to the bench. Rookie Anthony Volpe, who’s hitting up, will again lead off for the sixth time in the last eight games.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 4:05 pm EDT

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, KLAA 830 (LAA)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES App

