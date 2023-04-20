Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/20/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: The Yankees were expecting third baseman Josh Donaldson back relatively soon as he played in a rehab game on Tuesday night. However, in said rehab game, Donaldson felt some tightness in his hamstring and left the game after very gingerly running out an infield single. As a result, he underwent an MRI and the Yankees are going to hold off on activating him from the injured list and are going to try and wait for the issue to clear up before he returns.

CBS Sports: Carlos Rodón is another Yankee that has dealt with injury issues to start the season, and recently dealt with a setback on his road to returning. On Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said that the initial tests on Rodón’s back were “normal.” While they’re still waiting on some more results, the hope is that he can return to throwing soon.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Anthony Volpe has spent some time in the Yankees’ lead-off spot lately after starting the season near the bottom of the order, and it’s something the team may keep doing in the coming weeks. With Giancarlo Stanton’s injury, the Yankees have opted to put DJ LeMahieu’s bat in the middle in the lineup and let the rookie lead things off. Boone has said that it’s possible that he sticks with this arrangement, as he likes Volpe’s speed and ability to control the count.