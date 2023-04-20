Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial, Matt Krook continue to power Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 3-1 (7) at St. Paul Saints
CF Estevan Florial 2-3, 2B, BB, SB — Triple-A star up to a 1.327 OPS
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, RBI, K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 2 BB
DH Jake Bauers 1-3, BB, K
3B Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 2 K
1B Billy McKinney 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-2, BB, 2 SB
SS Wilmer Difo 1-3
Ryan Weber 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K — recorded six straight outs via K (win)
Matt Krook 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (hold) — seven more whiffs on 12 swings
Noel Ramirez 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (save)
The Last Six Outs = Six Strikeouts for Ryan Weber. He struck out the side in the fourth! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/aoZb7doHWD— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 20, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-3 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, RBI, 3 K
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, BB, 2 K, 2 SB — did damage with the legs
CF Everson Pereira 0-3, BB
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, K, HBP
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 2B, RBI, SF
C Anthony Seigler 0-2, K
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 3 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 2-3, RBI, BB
2B Max Burt 0-4, 4 K — Somerset could only mange one hit against top Toronto prospect Ricky Tiedemann
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Wilson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Jasson Dominguez steals two bases in the 1st and scores on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Hardman.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 19, 2023
Dominguez leads the Eastern League with 7 stolen bases on the season. pic.twitter.com/4Rl2Tj2Ozb
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-4 at Rome Braves
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, BB, K, SB
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, K
2B Caleb Durbin 1-4, SB, throwing error
1B Ben Rice 1-2, HR. 2 RBI, 3 BB, K, SB
RF Anthony Garcia 2-5, RBI, 2 K
DH Spencer Henson 1-2, 2B, BB
C Rafael Flores 3-5, 3 RBI, K
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, BB, 2 K, throwing error
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 RBI, K, SF
Joel Valdez 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 6 K
Harold Cortijo 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (win)
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 10-2 vs. Clearwater Threshers
SS Brenny Escanio 1-5, RBI, 3 K, CS
2B Dayro Perez 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, K
C Agustin Ramirez 2-5, K
DH Tayler Aguilar 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 2 RBI, K
CF Nelson Medina 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
1B Omar Martinez 1-2, RBI, BB, K
RF Alan Mejia 0-3, RBI, BB, 3 K
LF Felix Negueis 0-2, RBI, BB, HBP
Will Brian 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 2 K
Yorlin Calderon 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
