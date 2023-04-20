Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/20/23

The Yankee lineup has looked sluggish the last few days, with some of these games starting to harken back to the ugly days of last August, when it seemed like Aaron Judge was the only hitter capable of striking the ball hard. But the Yankees have found ways to win, with Jhony Brito turning in a decent start yesterday and Gleyber Torres walking things off with a sac fly. They’ll need to start scoring more runs soon, but the Yankees are surviving for now and have a chance to grab another series win today against the Angels.

We’ve got a loaded slate for you ahead of this afternoon’s matchup. I’ll have this morning’s Rivalry Roundup, and John will provide the latest entry in our 1998 Yankees Diary, while Alex’s This Week in Statcast focuses on Albert Abreu. Also, Peter and Malachi both take a look at Clarke Schmidt, with Malachi analyzing Schmidt’s release points in-depth, and Peter discussing a potential change to his repertoire. Plus, Andrés will deliver the results to this week’s SB Nation Reacts.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West

Online: MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Should Anthony Volpe in the leadoff spot be a (relatively) permanent feature?

2. How likely is it that the Red Sox finish last in the AL East this year?