Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/2/23

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Anthony Volpe’s impressive debut carried over to his second ever MLB game, where he collected the first two hits of his (hopefully) bright career. Volpe slapped his first big-league hit in his first at-bat in the second inning, a grounder that just beat the outstretched arm of Brandon Crawford to escape the infield, and then later lined one up the middle in the ninth inning that started the final rally of the game. He also swiped another bag, putting him on pace for an easy 162 stolen bases.

NY Post | Joel Sherman: The infield shuffling was much discussed throughout the preseason, and even with an initial resolution the talk isn’t dying down any time soon. Most expect Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s seat on the roster to be hot considering he’s an extra utilityman at this point, but there’s a few options in terms of trades that the team could explore. One of them involves Gleyber Torres, who the team shopped around a bit in the last year, and if they choose to move on from him there are a few interested teams that would line up.

Yahoo!Sports | John Flanagan: The expected move dropped yesterday before the Yankees’ game against the Giants, with Estevan Florial getting designated for assignment to make way for Colten Brewer’s spot on the roster. Florial has been in the organization for many years but has been a slow developer with occasional cups of coffee in the major leagues that never amounted to much. He had a shot to win a roster spot this spring but failed to get his bat going, and from there the writing was on the wall.

SNY | Anthony McCarron: The Yankees lost on Saturday despite some decent offensive production, and that was in large thanks to two particular meltdowns from their bullpen. Both Michael King and Clay Holmes simply didn’t have it, allowing a combined four runs in 2.1 innings. That’s an auspicious start for two key members of the ‘pen, but considering how dominant King looked in spring and how it was both relievers’ first appearances, it’s a bit too early to panic.