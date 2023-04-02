Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/2/23

Two games in, and we’ve already had a reminder of how great, and how frustrating, being fully invested in the fate of a professional baseball team can be. Opening Day overflowed with good vibes, between the general pomp and circumstance of the event, plus Gerrit Cole’s dominance, Anthony Volpe’s debut, and Aaron Judge’s first 2023 dinger. Game two featured just as many infuriating elements, whether it was Clarke Schmidt’s fourth-inning flop, sloppy defending, befuddling ball-and-strike calls, and a dash of opposing infield hits. The agony, the ecstasy, etc.

Moving to game three, it’s a loaded Sunday today, with Matt running down yesterday’s AL action, Kevin bringing the latest in our 1998 diary, Casey making the case for appreciating greatness in the present, and Estevão looking at the results of the most recent SB Nation Reacts, all before this afternoon’s matchup. Afterward, check out John’s recap of the week that was in Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s Jhony Brito’s line as he makes his major league debut?

2. Anyone get remotely close to predicting either of the NCAA basketball finals?