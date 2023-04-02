Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Volpening Day

Opening Day is here at last! This past Thursday was a good day for Aaron Judge and the Yankees, who opened their season with a dominant 5-0 victory over Arson Judge, Carlos Correa, and the San Francisco Giants. But with no games on Wednesday and Friday, the Yankees still had a lot of time off the field this week. And so, let’s dive into our weekly social media roundup.

Soak it all in, Volpe

By this point, you all know the story. Originally from the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Anthony Volpe moved to Watchung, New Jersey when he was in elementary school. A high school teammate of Jack Leiter, he committed to Vanderbilt University before being selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by his favorite team, the New York Yankees. Although many scratched their heads at the move, Volpe established himself as a top prospect in baseball after reconfiguring his swing during the 2020 canceled minor league season. And now, despite having only a handful of games at Triple-A, he’s the starting shortstop.

For the most part, Volpe does not consistently post on social media; his last post on Instagram prior to this week was an end-of-season post last fall, and his most recent tweet was about the Giants/Commanders football game back in December. This week, however, Volpe posted not once, but twice!

I’d say making your major league debut with your childhood team is a good reason to go on an Instagram spree. Soak it in, kid.

Of course the Yankees have an official team razor

A lot of famous people — athletes, performers, musicians, gamers, “influencers” — use their social media accounts to advertise products. Normally, I don’t like including these in the weekly social media roundup, as they don’t really capture the day-to-day lives of the players, but this one is too good not to share. Nestor Cortes and Anthony Rizzo joined forces to advertise Gillette Labs, the official razor of the beardless Yankees.

This Is Yankees Baseball

This spring, I have found the Yankees official social media accounts to be on fire, and this week was no exception. In the leadup to Opening Day, the Yankees Twitter account spoofed the old “This Is SportsCenter” commercials. Since those were, in my opinion, the golden days of advertising on ESPN, as those commercials were both filled with heart and off-the-wall ridiculousness, these are must-see.

Countdown to Yankees Baseball: 2 Days



Be there to witness some quality framing: https://t.co/DfClpbCf0M pic.twitter.com/5wV32OkkCw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 28, 2023

Countdown to Yankees Baseball: 1️⃣



Time to fuel up for Opening Day: https://t.co/DfClpbCf0M pic.twitter.com/TcwKsqgPvN — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2023

Let’s make some noise!

Yankees Baseball is back pic.twitter.com/p0qxKIHywj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 30, 2023

It’s Go Time

Opening Day prompts a number of posts from players, even those who don’t make extensive use of their social media accounts. Here’s a quick roundup of this year’s collection: