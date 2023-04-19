Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays roll, Red Sox walk it off

The Yankees’ Tuesday did not go ideally, as they took a 5-2 loss to the Angels in the series opener in the Bronx. It wasn’t the most ideal performance on the mound or at the plate, as the Yankees fell to 10-7 on the season.

Elsewhere, it was a busy night in baseball, so let’s check in on how the Yankees’ rivals did yesterday.

After dropping a game to Cincinnati on Monday, the Rays ensured that there were no repeats on Tuesday as they crushed the Reds.

Tampa Bay got their scoring started in the second with homers by Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz, the latter of which was a three-run shot.

Apologies to this baseball pic.twitter.com/X3a9sRaYRQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 18, 2023

The runs didn’t stop there, as the Rays added three runs in the third, and another in the fourth on a Randy Arozarena homer.

As all that was happening, Rays starter Taj Bradley was impressing in his second career game (he’s replacing the Tommy John-bound Jeffrey Springs and they’re not missing a beat). He ended up throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, in which he struck out nine batters. That was plenty enough to allow Tampa Bay to cruise.

Thanks to 6.1 scoreless frames from Chris Bassitt, Toronto was able to hold Houston’s lineup in check and pick up a 4-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman — who also had an impressive day in the field — both homered for the Jays.

You don't win three Gold Glove Awards without making plays like THIS @mattchap6 pic.twitter.com/aM9OWGqJ2R — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 19, 2023

An inning later, Toronto added two more runs thanks to RBI from Santiago Espinal and Bo Bichette.

Things got a little interesting late when the Astros scored two runs in the eighth. That led to Toronto going to Jordan Romano for a four-out save, and he eventually locked things down.

Detroit Tigers (6-9) 4, Cleveland Guardians (9-8) 3 - Game 1

Kerry Carpenter’s walk-off home run gave the Tigers a win in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Guardians.

Turn the lights off, Kerry me home. pic.twitter.com/HjLYnkvmom — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 18, 2023

While Detroit had taken an early lead, the Guardians jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning, with Oscar Gonzalez hitting a two-run shot. However, the Tigers answered with two runs in the fifth, tying things up and turning the game into a battle of the bullpens.

Cleveland put runners in scoring position in both the seventh and ninth innings, but couldn’t capitalize. That allowed Carpenter’s dinger to be the difference in the game.

Detroit Tigers (7-9) 1, Cleveland Guardians (9-9) 0 - Game 2

The second game of the twin bill was a pitcher’s duel with Eduardo Rodriguez besting Peyton Battenfield, as the teams combined for just one run.

Rodriguez struck out 10 Guardians, as he allowed just four hits and no walks in eight scoreless innings in an impressive outing. Battenfield lasted six frames, but it was the sixth that saw the Tigers get the game’s only run off him. Riley Greene led off the sixth inning with a homer for Detroit, which would be enough for a victory, as Jason Foley got the save in the ninth to secure the rare doubleheader sweep.

Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) 6, Seattle Mariners (8-10) 5 - 11 innings

Willy Adames’ run-scoring groundout in the 11th inning ended up being the difference after a wild last couple innings in Seattle.

The Brewers got off to a hot start when Christian Yelich led off the game with a home run. Yelich was also involved a couple innings later, driving home another run as Milwaukee opened up a 3-0 lead. However, Seattle struck back with four runs in the third inning, as every Mariners batter came to the plate in the frame.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert appeared to settle down after the early inning struggles, but Adames would get him for a home run in the sixth, tying things up.

The game would stay tied up before drifting into extra innings. In the 10th, both teams scored a run, with the Brewers getting theirs on a Brice Turang double play. It was a bit of a controversial play as one of the outs probably shouldn’t have counted.

Craig Counsell exchanges words with third-base umpire Alan Porter, it appears, over the double play ball just now and arguing that Jose Caballero's foot never touched second base. pic.twitter.com/i0H2k9M9bp — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 19, 2023

Milwaukee proceeded to retake the lead in the 11th, but things got interesting again in the bottom half of the inning. Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson issued two walks, bringing Julio Rodríguez to the plate with two outs and the winning run in scoring position. However, Wilson got Rodríguez to ground out to end the game.

Others

Baltimore Orioles (10-7) 1, Washington Nationals (5-12) 0: Dean Kremer’s 6.2 scoreless innings were crucial as the O’s squeaked out a one-run win in the Beltway Series. The game’s lone run came on an Austin Hays RBI single in the fourth inning.

Dean Kremer’s 6.2 scoreless innings were crucial as the O’s squeaked out a one-run win in the Beltway Series. The game’s lone run came on an Austin Hays RBI single in the fourth inning. Boston Red Sox (9-9) 5, Minnesota Twins (10-7) 4 - 10 innings: After allowing two runs and falling behind in the top of the 10th, the Red Sox rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the inning for a walk-off win. Reese McGuire evened things up with a two-RBI single before Alex Verdugo won it with a weird single that caromed off the wall right below the Pesky Pole, 300 feet away.