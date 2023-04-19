Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez hits first homer in Somerset slugfest

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-6 at St. Paul Saints

CF Estevan Florial 1-4, 2 K — 111.4 mph exit velocity on single

LF Jake Bauers 1-3, BB, K

DH Elijah Dunham 0-4, 4 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, 2B, K

RF Billy McKinney 1-4

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-3, BB

C José Godoy 0-4, K

1B Mickey Gasper 0-4, 2 K

SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, K

Randy Vásquez 4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, HR (loss) — 12 swings and misses but an 8.62 ERA in four starts, yikes

Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K, balk

D.J. Snelten 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K, WP

A leadoff double from Andrés Chaparro gets the bats going in Top 9! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/hIKdMVCr4I — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 19, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 17-9 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2 RBI, K, SF — continues hot start

3B Josh Donaldson 1-3 — felt hamstring tightness, so won’t rejoin Yankees yet

PR-3B Delvin Pérez 0-2, HBP, throwing error

LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, SF — first dinger of 2023!

CF Everson Pereira 1-4, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K, outfield assist

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-1, 4 BB — patient!

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, BB, GIDP — grand slam in eight-run eighth

2B Max Burt 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, SF — big day on both sides of the ball

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, BB, 2 SB

Blane Abeyta 4.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR, pitch timer violation — zoinks

Steven Jennings 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — better

Justin Maese 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, K, HBP (win)

The Martian has liftoff! pic.twitter.com/cG1UcuMqM7 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 19, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-2 at Rome Braves

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, K — OPS watch: 1.135 in 42 PA

SS Alexander Vargas 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB — first homer of 2023

2B Caleb Durbin 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K, 3 SB — includes a steal of home (double steal)

RF Grant Richardson 0-4, BB, K, SB

1B Spencer Henson 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, K

DH Ben Rice 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K — also Rice’s first homer

C Antonio Gomez 2-5

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, 2 BB, K, SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 4 K

Chase Hampton 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, HR

Nick Paciorek 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, pickoff

Jack Neely 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP

And what a warm welcome!

Nice of the Rome Braves to make their visiting radio booth feel more big league pic.twitter.com/olqdodgdDR — Joe Vasile (@JoeVasilePBP) April 18, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-8 vs. Clearwater Threshers

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4, BB, 2 K, 2 SB

DH Dayro Perez 0-4, K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-2, 2 BB, RBI

LF Anthony Hall 0-4, GIDP, outfield assist

2B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K

CF Daury Arias 1-4, 2B, 2 K — 107.6 mph on double

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-2, 2B, RBI, K — 107.2 mph, 414 feet on double; ejected after weird call

PR-RF Nelson Medina 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, K

1B Omar Martinez 0-4, throwing error

3B Ronny Rojas 1-1

3B Roberto Chirinos 1-2, BB, picked off & CS

Hayden Merda 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HBP, pickoff error

Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K (loss)

Manny Ramirez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, HBP, balk

Shane Gray 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K