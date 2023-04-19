Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/19/23

Last night was just a good ol’ fashioned snoozefest of a ballgame. Clarke Schmidt put the Yankees down early thanks to a homer from Shohei Ohtani, and while the Angels only ended up scoring five runs, it felt like more since the Yankees’ offense just didn’t do a whole lot. They put some men on base and knocked José Suarez out of the game in the fourth but you have to do better than two total runs in that scenario. Oh well.

Today on the site, Josh will look around the league in the Yankees Rivalry Roundup, Andrés will discuss pitching prospect Justin Lange (acquired in last year’s Luke Voit trade) and his promising start to 2023, and Peter will check in with the 1998 Yankees, who entered play on April 19th on an eight-game winning streak. Later on, Esteban will name the Yankees’ At-Bat of the Week, John will hope to inspire Jhony Brito tonight with a look back at other Yankees who bounced back after rough one-inning starts, and Jeff will muse on the joy of watching a master like Gerrit Cole ply his craft.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network

Online: Amazon Prime Video (local), MLB.tv

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you start an opener instead of Clarke Schmidt right now?

2. Which local NHL team bounces back from a Game 1 loss to win Game 2: the Devils, Islanders, or neither?