New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Clarke Schmidt vs. José Suarez

After getting Monday off, the Yankees will return to the field night as they welcome in the Angels for three games at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels — of course powered by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — come into this series with an 8-8 record thanks to winning yesterday over the Red Sox in the annual Patriot’s Day morning game. It was a narrow escape amid bad weather conditions, and they were nearly swept with four consecutive losses. Free aegnt addition Carlos Estévez stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base for the win. We won’t see Ohtani on the mound for this series, as he started on Monday, but he has some impressive performances at the plate in Yankee Stadium so far in his career.

On the mound for the Yankees tonight will be Clarke Schmidt. So far on the season, Schmidt has not been great, coming in with an ERA over eight. However with the injuries to the rotation, the Yankees are probably going to need him for at least a few more starts, so hopefully he can show some signs of improvement tonight.

Of note for the rest of the lineup is that Oswald Peraza will be making his first MLB appearance of the season. He was called up recently with the Yankees dealing with injuries, but hasn’t gotten on the field yet. He impressed in his brief big league time last year, but was beaten out by Anthony Volpe for the Opening Day shortstop spot. Josh Donaldson is playing in a rehab game tonight for Somerset, so this could be a one-off for Peraza unless the Yankees cut Willie Calhoun or another bench player.

The Angels are set to give the ball to José Suarez tonight. Suarez has gotten off to a rough start to 2023 himself, as he has thrown a combined 8.1 innings across two starts so far this year and allowed 10 runs in that time.

Former Yankee Gio Urshela will also be in the lineup tonight, as he makes his first appearance against the Yankees as a member of the Angels. He went 3-for-16 last year in four games in the Bronx with the Twins.

Here’s everything to know on how to catch the game. We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports West, MLB Network

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KLAA 830 (LAA)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES App

