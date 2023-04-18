VOTE: Which Yankees prospect are you most excited to track in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Yankees caused a stir when they made the bold decision to promote top prospect Anthony Volpe to the majors at the end of spring training despite only a couple weeks at Triple-A to his name. It’s a testament to his talent and their confidence in the shortstop’s long-term future.

However, Volpe’s departure from the minor league picture did not turn it into a wasteland. He was No. 1, but there are still plenty of other players to be excited about. Jasson Domínguez had an explosive spring training to follow up a scalding finish to the Double-A season in 2022, and the outfielder remains one of the toolsiest prospects in the game. Domínguez is off to a bumpy start in 2023, but another slugger who isn’t is 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones. The former Vanderbilt standout has an 1.187 OPS and a trio of homers during his first week and a half of play at High-A Hudson Valley, and there’s quite a bit of pop in that bat.

The other prospect we’ll zero in on for the poll is actually with Volpe in the majors right now, but it remains to be seen how much Oswald Peraza will actually be used. So we’ll include him among the trio because whether he rides the Scranton Shuttle back and forth from the minors and majors, carves out a role in the bigs, or simply keeps making his case at Triple-A after a strong 2022, the slick-fielding shortstop will still be worth tracking.

So vote below for the Baby Bomber you’re most excited to follow in 2023 and jump in with extra thoughts in the comments! Results from the poll will be published later this week.