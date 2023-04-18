Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/18/23

After salvaging their series against the Twins, it’s onto the next. The Angels are in town and bringing with them two of the game’s iconic players in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The Yankees are missing out on Ohtani making a pitching appearance after he sat through the rain in Boston yesterday, though given their prior history perhaps they’ll be hoping the Angels will send him back out due to only throwing 31 pitches.

As far as our regularly scheduled broadcast goes, Marcus starts off with a recap of the last week in the minors and Peter does the same for the out of town scores from yesterday. Then we’ve got Casey previewing the Angels series, Josh rewinding back to this day in 1998, Sam comparing possible baselines for a Gleyber Torres extension, and Peter returns to talk about DJ LeMahieu being back on top of his game.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West, MLB Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who has a bigger performance in this series, Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani?

2. Will Clarke Schmidt start to figure it out in this start?