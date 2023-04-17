Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’ve made it to the first off-day since Opening Weekend, and the Yankees have had an interesting start to their year. They won their first four series of the year before dropping two straight to the Twins this past weekend, but because it was a four-game set they were able to rebound and earn a split, meaning they still haven’t lost a series.

There’s plenty of good things going for them that have led to this, most notably Gerrit Cole running through his most dominant start to a season in pinstripes. The Yankee ace has a sub-1 ERA through his first four starts, and picked up his fourth career complete game (and his second in New York) on Sunday. However, the injury brigade gained a new member when Giancarlo Stanton tweaked his hamstring and earned yet another trip to the IL. Will the Yankees offense keep pace without one of their top sluggers? Will Cole run through the rest of the month looking untouchable? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 20th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.