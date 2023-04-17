Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/17/23

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain after an MRI yesterday afternoon. He was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to yesterday’s game, and is expected to miss four to six weeks. To replace him on the roster, the Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza, the organization’s No. 3 prospect who was the runner-up for the starting shortstop job out of spring training, from Triple-A Scranton.

CBS Sports: Although Stanton’s injury dominated the news cycle, the Yankees did receive some encouraging injury news over the weekend. Center fielder Harrison Bader took batting practice yesterday afternoon; if all goes well, he might return to the lineup by the end of April.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Gerrit Cole absolutely shoved yesterday, spinning a 10-strikeout complete game shutout to secure a series split against the Minnesota Twins. In doing so, he set history, as not only did he twirl his 23rd double-digit strikeout game in pinstripes — tying Ron Guidry for the franchise record — he became the first Yankee pitcher since ERA became an official stat in 1913 to have a sub-1.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts after four starts.