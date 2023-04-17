Podument Park Ep. 5: Cheers for Cole, Jeers for Big G’s Hammy

The journey to get there wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, but the Yankees had a winning week against the Guardians and Twins, recovering from a series-opening loss in Cleveland to win two in a row before doing the same after two irritating losses to Minnesota. That wasn’t a series win, but New York will gladly take the split.

We revel in the pitching mastery of Gerrit Cole (and Nestor Cortes, too!) while bemoaning the latest malady to befall Giancarlo Stanton. Despite his hot start, a strained hamstring will keep him out of action for at least a month. Josh Donaldson is supposed to return to the Yankees on Wednesday, but we are not exactly not looking forward to the embattled third baseman’s return. We talk about a possible general infield platoon situation with the recalled Oswald Peraza, though it feels likely that the Yankees will just demote him instead of cutting ties with the struggling Willie Calhoun.

All that is discussed as well as injury updates, Clay Holmes’ topsy-turvy week, Anthony Volpe’s kleptomania (and first career homer), the B-Ref Top 12 check-in, and the Yankee/Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.