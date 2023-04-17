Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/17/23

The Yankees are off today, with about 10 percent of the season now in the books. They’ve been overshadowed a bit by their rivals in the AL East, yet the Yankees have played good baseball on the whole so far, with their 10-6 record putting them on a pace for over 100 wins. There’s still a marathon left to run, but they’ve gotten out of the blocks well all things considered.

We’ll have plenty of content on the site today to keep you occupied on the off day. Andrew will get you caught up with the day’s Rivalry Roundup, while Esteban analyzes the Yankees’ difficulties throwing out runners. Also, I’ll give you the latest entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and Estevão posits that Oswald Peraza should get regular playing time now that he’s back with the big league club.

Today’s Matchup:

Off day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Was yesterday the best Gerrit Cole has ever been in a Yankee uniform?

2. Who wins the Rangers/Devils first round NHL playoff series?