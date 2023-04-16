New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Pablo López

Since 2002, the Yankees are 115-42 against the Twins, including 16-2 in the postseason. The Bombers have beaten Minnesota more in the last 20 years than any ballclub has beaten any other team. At some point, it would seem things have to go the other way. Maybe today hints at the pendulum swinging toward Minnesota, or maybe a win by the Yankees makes it seem like all’s right with the world. Either way, the Twins are good, the Yankees are good, and Sunday’s game has a great pitching matchup.

The Yankees feel good any time Gerrit Cole takes the mound for them, but they might need him to be good today. The entire Yankees roster has a total of 15 career at-bats against Twins starter Pablo López, and those are among four players: Aaron Hicks (0-for-3), Anthony Rizzo (0-for-6), Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-3), and Gleyber Torres (2-for-3).

Unfamiliarity is one obstacle, but of greater concern is how well López has pitched in the young season. In three starts, he’s thrown 20 innings and struck out 26 while allowing only eight hits and three earned runs. It was rumored that the Yankees were interested in trading for López at last year’s deadline, but they were not able to come to an agreement with the Marlins to do it. Today, they get to see him up close.

López’s numbers outshine his Sunday counterpart, and that’s saying something. Cole has won all three of his starts this season, and his 1.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19.1 innings are nothing to sneeze at. He’ll have his hands full with—who else?—Carlos Correa, who is 6-for-10 with a pair of homers off his former teammate.

Stanton will not get a chance to face López on Sunday, as he is heading to the injured list with a hamstring strain following his double late yesterday. Oswald Peraza was recalled to take his place on the roster, though he’s not in the starting lineup. Willie Calhoun will DH in Stanton’s spot and bat sixth while Oswaldo Cabrera plays right field and hits after Calhoun.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy, twinsbeisbol.com

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES App

