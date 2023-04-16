Yankees prospects: Domínguez sparkles on both sides of the ball

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets; will make up in doubleheader today
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-1 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Trey Sweeney 2-5, 2B, RBI — .935 OPS to start the year
LF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB, CS — good on both side of the ball!
CF Everson Pereira 2-4, K
DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 2 K, SB, HBP
C Anthony Seigler 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, 2 RBI
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, K, picked off
2B Delvin Pérez 0-3, BB, 2 K
Gray Fenter 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HR, pickoff error (win) — org. debut for Indy Ball alum
Justin Wilson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Lisandro Santos 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
And The Martian can flash the leather as well: pic.twitter.com/CbczpHqYUr— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Spencer Jones 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K — 1.286 OPS to start the year
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, K
SS Luis Santos 0-1, K
2B Caleb Durbin 0-4, 2 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K
1B Ben Rice 1-4, 2B, K
DH Spencer Henson 0-3, K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, K
C Rafael Flores 1-3
3B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 2B, K
Juan Carela 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K, WP — pretty good, honestly
Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, pickoff
Danny Watson 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K (loss)
Tonight's @Honda Play of the Game is an RBI Double by Spencer Jones. pic.twitter.com/MqGCwztEE0— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 16, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-5 at Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Brenny Escanio 1-4, SB
2B Dayro Perez 1-3, BB, K, CS, two pickoffs
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-2, 2 BB, CS
3B Jared Serna 1-3, 2B, BB, SB, CS — 384 feet on double
CF Daury Arias 1-3, BB, SB
C Jesus Rodriguez 0-4, two catcher’s interference errors
LF Alan Mejia 0-4, 2 K, fielding error
RF Felix Negueis 0-3, K, outfield assist
1B Ronny Rojas 1-3, K
Sean Hermann 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, HR, HBP (loss)
Yorlin Calderon 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Shane Gray 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HBP balk
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR, pitch timer violation
