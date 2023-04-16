Yankees prospects: Domínguez sparkles on both sides of the ball

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets; will make up in doubleheader today

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-1 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Trey Sweeney 2-5, 2B, RBI — .935 OPS to start the year

LF Jasson Domínguez 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB, CS — good on both side of the ball!

CF Everson Pereira 2-4, K

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 2 K, SB, HBP

C Anthony Seigler 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, 2 RBI

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, K, picked off

2B Delvin Pérez 0-3, BB, 2 K

Gray Fenter 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HR, pickoff error (win) — org. debut for Indy Ball alum

Justin Wilson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Lisandro Santos 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

And The Martian can flash the leather as well: pic.twitter.com/CbczpHqYUr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds

CF Spencer Jones 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K — 1.286 OPS to start the year

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, K

SS Luis Santos 0-1, K

2B Caleb Durbin 0-4, 2 K

RF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 2 K

1B Ben Rice 1-4, 2B, K

DH Spencer Henson 0-3, K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, K

C Rafael Flores 1-3

3B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 2B, K

Juan Carela 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K, WP — pretty good, honestly

Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, pickoff

Danny Watson 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K (loss)

Tonight's @Honda Play of the Game is an RBI Double by Spencer Jones. pic.twitter.com/MqGCwztEE0 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 16, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-5 at Dunedin Blue Jays

SS Brenny Escanio 1-4, SB

2B Dayro Perez 1-3, BB, K, CS, two pickoffs

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-2, 2 BB, CS

3B Jared Serna 1-3, 2B, BB, SB, CS — 384 feet on double

CF Daury Arias 1-3, BB, SB

C Jesus Rodriguez 0-4, two catcher’s interference errors

LF Alan Mejia 0-4, 2 K, fielding error

RF Felix Negueis 0-3, K, outfield assist

1B Ronny Rojas 1-3, K

Sean Hermann 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, HR, HBP (loss)

Yorlin Calderon 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Shane Gray 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HBP balk

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR, pitch timer violation