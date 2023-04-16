Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/16/23

That’s more like it. After a couple frustrating home games against the Twins, the Yankees punched back with a 6-1 win yesterday afternoon. They can salvage a split of the four-game set behind their ace Gerrit Cole today.

Today on the site, Madison will present the Rivalry Roundup, and since the 1998 Yankees were off on April 16th, we’ll instead roll right along with standard coverage. Matt will reflect on Anthony Volpe and Jhony Brito’s MLB debuts by remembering the most impactful such debuts in Yankees history by WPA, and John will present the Social Media Spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Gerrit Cole’s pitching line today.

2. Would you endorse a Jackie Robinson Day-type tribute to honor Roberto Clemente with everyone wearing No. 21?