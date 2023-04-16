Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Nestor’s new shoes

Happy Sunday everybody! This past week turned out to be a mixed bag for the Yankees, as they managed to secure the series wins over the Orioles and Guardians despite dropping the first game in each, but losing the first two to the Minnesota Twins to guarantee nothing better than a split in their first four-game homestand of the season. Despite the “meh” week on the field, however, the Yankees were very active on their social media accounts — in some cases, for the first time since 2021! Let’s get started.

Nasty Nestor’s Cleats

I’m beginning to think that Nestor Cortes might be wearing custom cleats for every single start he makes this season, as he is so far three-for-three in that department. And I gotta say, while I’m not a huge fan of the bubblegum design he used on Friday night — the mustache motif from Games 1 and 2 were better in my opinion — I am absolutely loving this new trend. Perhaps some of the other starters could get in on the action?

Franchy Cordero’s Breakout

Once a top prospect, outfielder Franchy Cordero joined the Yankees just in time for the start of the season. Although he had just a career 83 OPS+ headed into the season, he has established himself as an early candidate to be the 2023 version of Matt Carpenter.

It had been a long time since Cordero had posted on Instagram, as his account had been quite since December 2021. Over the past week, however, he has posted not once, not twice, but three times. Mashing home runs in pinstripes will do that.

Luis Gil chilling in the DR

Yankee starter Luis Gil has been on the shelf since last spring due to Tommy John surgery. Currently, he seems to be rehabbing back home in the Dominican Republic.

Hope to see you back on the mound soon, Luis!

Refueling on the Farm

Top prospects are often expected to be leaders on their minor league teams, and Jasson Domínguez is no exception. In conjunction with the Somerset Patriots social media team, The Martian delivered snacks to his teammates and coaches during batting practice.