New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Tyler Mahle

Today, we all wear 42.

On the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut, all players across the league will wear his now-iconic No. 42 on their backs. It’s one of the best days on the baseball calendar, and the Yankees can make it even better by stopping this two-game skid they’ve found themselves in.

The streak of winning series to open the year has come to an end, but the club can still split these four games against the 10-4 Twins starting today. Domingo Germán will get the ball, struggling to find it early in the season. An ERA over five and FIP over six reflects just how poor his command has been in his first two starts, and fixing that today will go a long way to getting the Yankees back in the win column.

Germán will be opposed by Tyler Mahle, the former Red who came over to Minnesota at the trade deadline last year. He underwhelmed down the stretch in 2022 but is off to at least a solid start this year with a 4.09 ERA and 2.73 FIP through 11 innings across a pair of outings thus far.

DJ LeMahieu is back in the Yankee lineup after missing a couple of games, a much-needed boost to a squad that’s struggled to score this week. Anthony Volpe’s home run yesterday was a great sign, but DJ’s just shown more ability to get on in front of the team’s big bats to start the year.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES App

