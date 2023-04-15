Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/15/23

Well, yesterday was a different kind of excruciating way to lose. Instead of getting blown out from the get-go, the Yankees got an early lead built off of homers from their superstar boppers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as the first career blast from top prospect Anthony Volpe. That lead got blown in the eighth inning when a shaky Clay Holmes got beat by Carlos Correa, however, leading to both the first two-game losing streak and first series that the Yankees haven’t outright won this year. There’s still just enough time to salvage a split though, and in fact I would recommend the Yankees do this.

We’ve got a lot to get to before first pitch, so let’s run through what you should expect quickly. Matt highlights the out of town scores from last night, including the Rays finally losing, while Noah goes into just what went wrong for Jhony Brito in his first bad start. Matt reappears to talk about the 1998 Yanks and their memorable “homestand” in Shea Stadium, Casey examines the intricacies of the postgame press conference, Malachi dives into the latest sequence of the week, and Andrés hands out some praise for Anthony Rizzo’s top-notch form to start the year.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. What is your confidence level that the Yankees can salvage a split this weekend?

2. Now that the Rays’ win streak is over, will the division lead gap start to close?