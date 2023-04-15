Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/15/23

ESPN: Aaron Judge has been embroiled in a protracted trademark dispute since 2017, and finally the battle has been resolved. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favor of the Yankee captain over use of the trademarks “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” after Michael P. Chisena of Nassau County attempted to register the two phrases on October 12, 2017 as design marks for apparel. The Long Island man claimed that he created the slogans between 2012 and 2015 and had no knowledge of Aaron Judge prior to the slugger’s rookie year.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Franchy Cordero has been a revelation for the Yankees and can continue to earn more playing time the more he produces. He entered play yesterday leading the team with four home runs and 11 RBI as he gives the Yankees a much-welcomed and productive alternative over Aaron Hicks in the outfield. The Yankees snatched him up when the Orioles cut him from spring training, and through the early going he looks like this season’s version of Matt Carpenter.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: It’s only the third week of the season, but already some are looking forward to the free agent class of next winter. Matt Chapman could be the best position player after Shohei Ohtani and would certainly fill a need for the Yankees with Josh Donaldson’s pending departure. The Blue Jays third baseman has been on a tear in the early going, batting .489/.538/.851 with three home runs and 15 RBI. He leads all qualified hitters in wRC+ (286) and fWAR (1.2), and is either first or second in exit velocity, hard hit rate, barrel rate, xBA, xSLG, and xwOBA.

New York Post | Jennifer Gould: Now that Aaron Judge will be residing in New York for the foreseeable future, it was time that he settled into a more permanent residence, and boy does he know how to live. He just purchased a 7000-square-foot penthouse in the Cortland at 555 W. 22nd St. in Chelsea. There’s no exact price tag, however a penthouse on the 22nd floor of the building just sold for $40 million to a single buyer.

SNY: Finally, we have some roster housekeeping as the team announced they have called up Greg Weissert from Triple-A, designating Colten Brewer for assignment to make room. Brewer pulled a Houdini escaping from a bases loaded, no out jam against the Guardians, but served up three home runs to the Twins in his next outing when he relieved Jhony Brito in the first inning. Weissert, meanwhile, has given up a run in five minor league appearances, with seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings.