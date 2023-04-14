New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Nestor Cortes vs. Louie Varland

Major League Baseball has a tremendously long season, which means that a single game here or there might not mean all that much in the grand scheme. But, I think the Yankees and their fans alike would prefer to see something a little different than what they witnessed in Thursday evening’s 11-2 loss at the hands of the Twins.

New York will send Nestor Cortes to the bump the try and right the ship (and not give up nine runs in the first frame). The entertaining lefty will be making his third start of the year, and looks to improve on the nice 2023 he’s had so far. 2022 reliever Greg Weissert is up from the minors to give the bullpen a breather after they had to cover all but two outs last night; Colten Brewer was DFA’d to make room.

The Yankee’ bats look to bounce back as well, starting with Anthony Volpe getting another look at the leadoff spot, followed by Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton. Franchy Cordero gets another start in right, and looks to stay hot as well. DJ LeMahieu is absent again from the lineup, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa mans the hot corner and bats ninth, though LeMahieu hopes to be ready to go by tomorrow.

They’ll be facing right-hander Louie Varland, who takes the mound for Minnesota. He was recalled from Triple-A this afternoon, he’ll be making sixth big league start, and his first of 2023. The Twins start things off with the exciting combination of Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, and Edouard Julien looks to build on the solid start he’s had to his MLB career over the last few days.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Online Stream: MLB.tv, YES App

For updates, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and like us on Facebook