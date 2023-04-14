Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/14/23

Well, the good news is that today is a new day. Last night’s game saw the Twins bring hellfire down on Jhony Brito and the Yankees on a spring night masquerading as summer. Tonight, Nestor Cortes will the get the ball with the task of righting the ship after a hideous start to this four-game series.

On the site, Peter discusses the current version of Gleyber Torres, the version we’ve all been waiting for. Noah will also analyze the lack of success Clarke Schmidt has found thus far with his new cutter, John goes over the latest poll results from SB Nation Reacts, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will last night’s loss be the worst one the Yankees suffer this year?

2. Will the Knicks advance past their first-round series with the Cavaliers, which starts tomorrow night?