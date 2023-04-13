New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Jhony Brito vs. Joe Ryan

It’s only early April, and standings shouldn’t be the first thing on anyone’s mind. Nevertheless, the Yankees find themselves looking to win tonight’s series opener against the Twins, in order to prevent the Rays from opening up a five-game lead on the division. Tampa won again this afternoon, beating the Red Sox 9-7 to complete a four-game sweep.

The Twins roll into town with the same record as the Yankees (8-4), and will send out one of their best for this first game, in right-hander Joe Ryan. Aaron Boone will counter with the rookie Jhony Brito, who’s made his presence known with a couple of solid starts against the Giants and Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu is still out of the lineup, as the Yankees infielder is day-to-day with quad tightness (though he is available in a pinch-hit role). With no LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson on the IL, it will be up to the ultra-versatile Oswaldo Cabrera to handle the hot corner. On the bright side, Gleyber Torres is back in the starting nine after battling some hip soreness.

On the Twins’ side of things, the recently called-up Edouard Julien bats leadoff, followed by Carlos Correa, who returns to the lineup after dealing with a back issue that kept him out of it for a few days.

How to watch

First Pitch: 7:05pm EST

Location: Yankee Stadium — The Bronx, NY

TV broadcast: YES Network, Bally Sports North Extra

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Online stream: MLB.tv, YES App

