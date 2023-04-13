Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/13/23

For the second series in a row, the Yankees cast a potential series victory in serious doubt by dropping the opener in annoying fashion before bouncing back to win back-to-back ballgames. Series wins are series wins, no matter the order! The Yankees have consistently won two out of three in all four opportunities, though today they’ll begin a different kind of showdown with a four-game set against the Twins in the Bronx.

Today on the site, Peter will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Matt will preview that Twins series. John will look back not on a 1998 Yankees game, but rather when old Yankee Stadium showed its ago and a support beam collapsed and forced them to Queens for a couple days. Later on, Alex will introduce a new weekly series, “This Week in Statcast,” Josh will dip his toes into the pop culture world by casting Yankees as RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, and Andrés will explore Ron Marinaccio’s increased fastball usage.

Also, Josh recorded a Twitter Space last night with Peter, Alex, Malachi, and Jeff. Tune in on the podcast player at the end of this post to check it out! Apologies that it cuts off abruptly near the end because Spaces decided to stop functioning around the 40-minute mark. Blame Elon!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North Extra, MLB Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict the outcome of the Yankees’ upcoming four-game set with the Twins.

2. Will the Rays tie the 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers today for the best start in MLB history at 13-0? Or will the Red Sox actually win one?