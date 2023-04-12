Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/12/23

Say what you will about the occasionally frustrating loss that the Yankees have had this year, but they’ve bounced right back each and every time so far. After dropping a close game that they had the chance to tie up late on Monday, they thoroughly dominated Cleveland on Tuesday. After falling behind 2-0 they ripped through 11 runs of their own to cruise to a victory, setting up their fourth chance at a series win to start the year. They’ve converted the first three already, and another one would make it a successful first road trip.

The action comes in matinee form this Wednesday, which mean’s we’ve got a lot to get to beforehand. Andrew recaps the action from around the league last night, Esteban breaks down a gutsy Gleyber Torres at-bat, Peter highlights this day from the 1998 team getting their first sweep of the year, Jeff praises how Oswaldo Cabrera has been a glue guy in spite of a slow start, and John takes us back to the 10th anniversary of a wild triple-play — all before noon!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. Now that we’re about halfway through April, will this end up being Gerrit Cole’s best start to a season in pinstripes?

2. How long does the season have to go before you start taking into consideration where teams are in the standings?