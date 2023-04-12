 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/12/23

Series No. 4 is up for grabs today.

By Madison Pavich
MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Say what you will about the occasionally frustrating loss that the Yankees have had this year, but they’ve bounced right back each and every time so far. After dropping a close game that they had the chance to tie up late on Monday, they thoroughly dominated Cleveland on Tuesday. After falling behind 2-0 they ripped through 11 runs of their own to cruise to a victory, setting up their fourth chance at a series win to start the year. They’ve converted the first three already, and another one would make it a successful first road trip.

The action comes in matinee form this Wednesday, which mean’s we’ve got a lot to get to beforehand. Andrew recaps the action from around the league last night, Esteban breaks down a gutsy Gleyber Torres at-bat, Peter highlights this day from the 1998 team getting their first sweep of the year, Jeff praises how Oswaldo Cabrera has been a glue guy in spite of a slow start, and John takes us back to the 10th anniversary of a wild triple-play — all before noon!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. Now that we’re about halfway through April, will this end up being Gerrit Cole’s best start to a season in pinstripes?

2. How long does the season have to go before you start taking into consideration where teams are in the standings?

