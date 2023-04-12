Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/12/23

The Wall Street Journal | Lindsey Adler and Andrew Beaton: Friend of the Yankees Lindsey Adler, in her new digs at the WSJ, digs into the new pickoff rules with the help of an interesting lens: economics. Economists, who’ve long studied game theory, are beginning to opine on how pitchers can fight back. Among those thinking about it ... Gerrit Cole. The Yankee ace understands the applicability of game theory and is looking forward to having more 2023 data to analyze.

ESPN.com: I’m not saying the Yankees’ pitching staff is cursed thus far in 2023, but I’m not not saying it either. The latest piece of bad news: Carlos Rodón is fighting a balky back, in addition to to his left forearm injury. Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the latest ailment will delay the southpaw’s return from the IL by at least a few days. Here’s hoping that’s the extent of it.

CBSSports.com: From the rotation to the bullpen. Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday that Tommy Kahnle has yet to throw off a mound. The Yankees moved the reliever to the 60-day IL on Saturday, meaning he is not eligible to return until late May.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: On the heels of his strong start for the Yankees, the Post takes a look at Franchy Cordero and his impact on the club, when virtually no one reasonably thought he would be this significant. Boone remarked on Cordero’s talent, while hitting coach Dillon Lawson identified Cordero’s improved ability to make contact with balls in the strike zone as a Yankee.