New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians: Gerrit Cole vs. Hunter Gaddis

After a tough loss in Cleveland last night to begin a three-game set, the Yankees look to rebound against the Guardians this evening. In an attempt to accomplish that goal, the Bombers will turn to Gerrit Cole. They’d be hard-pressed to find a better man for the job anywhere else in the league, as the tall right-hander is as reliable as they come and is off to a blistering start to the season. Over 12.1 innings in his first two starts, Cole has amassed 19 strikeouts against just five walks, six hits, and one run. He’ll hope to continue that trend against a Guardians’ offense not all that different from the one he dominated twice in last year’s ALDS.

Coming off of a largely-silent night in the series opener, the Bombers’ bats will be facing off against rookie Hunter Gaddis, who’s been filling in for the injured Triston McKenzie. Gaddis has fared OK so far, allowing four runs in 9.2 innings with an 8:3 K:BB ratio. Interestingly, he’s yet to allow a homer, even though he has an astronomical fly-ball rate and yielded seven long balls in 7.1 innings in the majors last season. His luck could run out against a Yankees offense that ranks fourth in home runs per plate appearance in the early going.

Leading off for that lineup tonight will be DJ LeMahieu, who sat out last night’s contest. He’s been hitting the ball hard to start the season, averaging 95.2 mph off the bat despite a 90.7 average on his career. Look for big things from The Machine after a rest day; he’ll be setting the table for Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, in their usual two and three spots. Gleyber Torres, another hot starter, will slide from leadoff to clean things up.

Batting fifth will be Willie Calhoun, a non-roster invitee in spring training who recently got the call when Jonathan Loáisiga went on the IL. Calhoun, a former top prospect who has showcased plenty of pop in the minor leagues, went 1-for-4 with a double in his Yankees debut yesterday. He’ll DH tonight. Oswaldo Cabrera will hit after Calhoun, getting his first start at shortstop this year and giving Anthony Volpe — who’s off to a slow start — the day off.

Franchy Cordero, another new addition, will bat seventh. Trevino will be behind the plate tonight and bat eighth, while the beleaguered Aaron Hicks will round things out in the nine-hole. Hicks, who has just a single hit and walk apiece against 4 K’s in his first 12 plate appearances, recently aired his grievances about playing time in an Athletic interview. Up against a homer-prone rookie and away from the constant boos at Yankee Stadium, this could be an opportunity for him to get back on track and secure more starts going forward.

How to watch:

Location: Progressive Field — Cleveland, OH

First pitch: 6:10 pm EDT

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

