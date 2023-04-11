VOTE: How many homers will Giancarlo Stanton hit in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Back on April 2nd, we revealed the results of an SB Nation Reacts survey that partially focused around Aaron Judge’s home run total in 2023. After the AL MVP clubbed 62 long balls to set a new American League record in 2022, we were curious about what Yankees fans thought that he might do for an encore, and a majority of 55 percent predicted that Judge would fall within the 46-55 homer range (the bold “62 or more” outcome was second at 17 percent).

Now, we want to do the same with Judge’s fellow large dinger enthusiast, Giancarlo Stanton. He’s almost trickier to predict because while he’s still as productive as almost anyone outside of Judge from a HR/PA perspective, his relative inability to stay on the field for a full season clouds into the collective crystal ball. As of the time of writing, he’s just 19 blasts away from punching his ticket to the 400-Homer Club, too, so while that society doesn’t have the same cache as it once did, the pressure to reach certain milestones has existed throughout baseball history.

Still, Stanton played 139 games as recently as 2021 and clobbered 35 in the process, so it’s not as though he’s doomed to double-digit games played (and he’s stood up to pressure in the playoffs, too). Would anyone really be shocked if he found a way to slug 40? Probably not. But we want to know what you think!

Vote below, and make your specific guesses in the comments! Results from the poll will be published later this week.