Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/11/23

Perhaps it’s overly pessimistic to focus on the nature of the Yankees’ losses so far this young season, but it certainly feels as though that when they’ve lost in 2023, it’s been in a particularly frustrating fashion. They fell to 6-4 yesterday, failing to capitalizine on chances to bash Shane Bieber and ultimately dropping the series opener 3-2 in Cleveland. I suppose there’s a silver lining to it all, though; if all the Yankees’ losses come in close contests where they leave feeling like that should have had that one, it probably bodes well for the team’s overall quality.

On the site today, Sam goes deep on Franchy Cordero’s impressive early-season at-bats, Josh gives us the day’s Rivalry Roundup, and a look back at what happened on this date with the 1998 Yankees. Also, Marcus reviews the week that was down on the farm for the Yankees, and Andrés dives deep on Jhony Brito’s weakest pitch, his curveball.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who should exit the Yankees’ rotation whenever Luis Severino or Carlos Rodón are ready to return?

2. Do you now view the Rays as the Yankees’ strongest rivals in the AL?