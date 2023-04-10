Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have continued their steady ways, winning their third straight series to open the year with a pair of wins in Baltimore. A 6-3 record is a good start, but it isn’t good enough to earn first place in the division out of the gates — the Tampa Bay Rays have jumped out to a 9-0 record, the best winning streak to start a season in 20 years. Most fans have pegged the Blue Jays as the Yankees’ immediate threat within the division, but the Rays are highly pesky as well and more than capable of getting in their way.

There’s lots to discuss from the early machinations of the season, from the resurgence of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu to the arrival of Jhony Brito. Can the rookie starter stake a claim to a permanent starter’s spot in the rotation? Will the infield maintain their strong play across the diamond? Have Clarke Schmidt’s starts been a blip or something to be worried about? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 13th will be considered.