Podument Park Ep. 4: Vive la Franch!

The Yankees have been rolling in the early goings of the 2023 campaign, winning every series thus far. After a weather delay forced Thursday’s game to Friday, which the Bombers dropped, they bounced back over the weekend to ensure that their streak continued. We talk about this and much more on the latest episode of Podument Park. Surprisingly, both hosts agree that the Yankees should continue winning as many series as they can!

Also discussed on this week’s pod is the potential makings of a home run race between the Yankees’ captain, Aaron Judge, and his big beefy counterpart, Giancarlo Stanton. Both players decided that the Camden Yards wall being pushed back in 2022 is only a problem for mere mortals, like Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle. We also consider Franchy Cordero’s recent baseball bashing, the numerous roster moves having to be made due to injuries to players like Josh Donaldson and Jonathan Loáisiga, Clay Holmes meeting the moment in the bullpen, and Anthony Volpe’s tough week (albeit one with an encouraging triple).

Of course, they end by bringing back a podcast regular in reviewing the Yankees’ top 12 WAR leaders — oh-so-important in early April — per Baseball Reference, and then both offer their takes on the Yankee and Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.