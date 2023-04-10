Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/10/23

Unless you skipped on the weekend, you probably saw that the Yankees took two out of three from the Orioles in Baltimore. I got to go to the second game and it was a grand ol’ time, if not a little chilly. But Giancarlo Stanton dingers will warm you up in a hurry! It was nice to see rookie Jhony Brito turn around from a bit of a bumpy start to churn out his second win in as many starts. Full review: It is good to watch the Yankees win! Shocking.

Today on the site, Madison will recap the Sunday afternoon action among the Yankees’ top American League rivals, Peter will preview the three-game series in Cleveland that begins tonight, and Jake will check in with the resurgent 1998 Yankees after their offday yesterday. Later on, I’ll have a review of the upcoming Yogi Berra documentary, “It Ain’t Over,” and Madison will return with the weekly mailbag prompt.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs will Giancarlo Stanton hit in 2023?

2. Whose slow start has surprised you the most around MLB as a whole?